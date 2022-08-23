Seeing through the swarm: How hawks hunt bat prey

Raptors are famous for their ability to home in on prey and attack with precision. But how does this work when they hunt animals that flock, school or swarm, forming bewildering displays that appear to move everywhere all at once? A study published today in Nature Communications reports that Swainson’s hawks (Buteo swainsoni) and some other raptors solve this problem by aiming toward a fixed point in space within a swarm, rather than focusing on one particular animal. “This study gives new meaning to the concept of ‘keeping your eyes on the prize!’” Nico Arcilla, president of the International Bird Conservation Partnership, who was not involved in the study, told Mongabay in an email. “Except that in the case of Swainson’s Hawks attacking bats in a flock, apparently the key to success is keeping their eyes off the prize, off the individual bats themselves … and on the fixed point that is their target.” Composite frame sequence of a Swainson’s hawk attacking swarming Mexican free-tailed bats at a bat cave in New Mexico, USA. The white lines connect the hawk to the bat that it captures, and remain parallel over time showing that the bat remains on a constant bearing. Photo by Caroline Brighton (Oxford Flight Group) A team of researchers went out to the Chihuahuan desert in New Mexico, U.S., to observe Swainson’s hawks and other raptors hunting amid swarms of nearly a million Mexican free-tailed bats (Tadarida brasiliensis). “At dusk, the bats stream out of their cave roost site and the hawks then swoop…This article was originally published on Mongabay

