A 13-year fight against gold mining in Colombian community marches on

(This report by La Cola de Rata is part of their series entitled Especial Tierra de Resistentes, which can be viewed here) Edith Lucía Taborda Guevara is an anxious woman with dark curly hair and a gentle stride. However, if her name could be summarized in a word, it would be strength. She speaks with a booming, dramatic voice, no matter who she addresses. To members of the Embera Karambá Indigenous group, a community that has been part of the Embera Chamí people for 11 years, she is their lead governor. In the Embera Karambá worldview, land cannot be sold or be subject to negotiations. Water is seen as a common resource that allows them to move forward as a people and for life to flow. And the gold beneath their feet is spoken about as the blood that runs through the veins of Mother Earth. “This is how many things are here, if there is no water, there is no life, there is no nature, and we wouldn’t be here either,” says Edith Lucía. “For life on [our] territory, for [there to be] harmony, the gold needs to stay where it is, and that is why we are seeing so much disharmony on our land – in the areas where they are digging [for gold].” In Quinchía, located in the Colombian department of Risaralda, those who work the land have always coexisted alongside mining activities. Such mining practices however – practiced by Indigenous peoples and mestizo locals alike…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay