‘Cursed’ dam project in orangutan habitat claims 16th life in less than 2 years

JAKARTA — Indonesian police are investigating possible negligence in the death of a Chinese construction worker at the site of a controversial hydroelectric dam in the only known habitat of the critically endangered Tapanuli orangutan. The victim, identified as 52-year-old Wang Jian, died on the morning of Aug. 21 when the tunnel he was working in at the PT North Sumatra Hydro Energy (NSHE) site collapsed. His death brings the number of people killed at the site to 16 in the space of less than two years. Imam Zamroni, a local police chief in the project area in South Tapanuli district, North Sumatra province, said the workers had planned to carry out blasting in the area as part of the construction work. But before they could do so, the tunnel collapsed in four spots. Wang and other workers then entered the tunnel to install warning signs. Another section of the tunnel collapsed while they were inside, crushing Wang under rubble, Imam told local media. He died on the way to hospital, the police chief added. Police say Wang's death appears to have been purely accidental, but they're still investigating to determine whether there was negligence on the project developer's part, such as lack of safety procedures, according to Imam. The project developer, NSHE, told Mongabay it would wait for the result of the police's investigation before making any comment on the incident.

