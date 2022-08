From NPR

To paraphrase Kim Kardashian, it seems like nobody wants to conserve water these days. The celebrities are on a long list of rich and famous LA residents who received notices for excessive water use.

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images; Joe Maher/Getty Images for Paramount+; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Read the full article from NPR