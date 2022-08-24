The stork and the farmer: A conservation parable with lessons from Nepal

KATHMANDU — Growing up in the southwestern plains of Nepal, Prashant Ghimire was always fascinated to observe birds roam the fertile farmlands. “I especially liked to watch storks and cranes fly. I would throw pebbles at them to make them fly,” remembers Ghimire, whose interest in birds led him to study forestry and then ornithology. After completing his training in ornithology, Ghimire decided to return to his homeland to observe the storks and cranes again, especially the woolly necked stork (Ciconia episcopus), but this time through a scientific lens. “There was this ongoing conversation in the conservation community that intensification of agricultural practices and changing farmer behavior could be affecting the storks,” Ghimire, the lead author of a 2021 study on the issue, told Mongabay. He decided to find out for himself. Ghimire and his colleagues studied and recorded the behavior of the birds from 2018-2019, covering the region’s monsoon and winter seasons, in the districts of Kapilvastu and Rupandehi. (The latter is believed to have been where Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism, was born.) Their aim was to examine how storks cope with changing conditions on farmlands, and they recorded nearly 10 hours of video of the bird in their study sites. Woolly necked storks foraging with sarus cranes. Ghimire’s study found that that the storks spent 32-33% of their time foraging and 10-19% in a state of vigilance. Image by Aaron Maizlish via Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0). Once a species whose conservation status was considered of “least…This article was originally published on Mongabay

