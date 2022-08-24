Video: Biodiversity underpins all, as California is finding out the hard way

Taiwanese filmmaker Chris Chang moved to Berkeley, California, in August 2021, when the state was already experiencing a deep environmental crisis. In 2020, thousands of wildfires in California burnt through an estimated 4.2 million acres (1.7 million hectares), the most significant fire season in the state’s history. While the following two years have seen fewer fires, research suggests that climate change will increase the fire risk in California in the years to come. The state also experienced its driest year in 2021 after undergoing a drought for at least two decades, and 2022 is proving to be a drought-ridden year as well. Experts say ongoing fire and drought propelled by climate change will take a considerable toll on much of the state’s biodiversity — and California has a lot to lose. Considered to be one of the most biodiverse states in the U.S., California hosts about 6,500 animal species, subspecies and plants. Chang, a video journalist and animator currently studying at the University of California, Berkeley, Graduate School of Journalism, decided that California was the ideal location to create a film about the global biodiversity crisis, which Mongabay released as part of its Mongabay Explains series. “[California] is the poster child of what’s happening to our ecosystems around the world,” Chang told Mongabay. “There might be more wildfires or more extreme weather conditions in California, but … we observe [similar events] in different parts of the world, and I think the basic principle is the same: you lose biodiversity, and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

