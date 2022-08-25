Artemis: Cornwall's Goonhilly to support Nasa Moon mission

Goonhilly Earth Satellite station was built on Goonhilly Downs at a cost of £650,000The site was chosen because it was flat, giving a clear view of the horizon, and its hard rock surface could take the weight of the 1,118-tonne dish – officially named Antenna 1, but nicknamed ArthurArthur is an 85ft (26m) wide dish and a Grade II listed structureOn 11 July 1962, pictures from America were sent via the Telstar satellite to GoonhillyThe project led the way to modern satellite communications