Artemis: Cornwall's Goonhilly to support Nasa Moon mission

From BBC
Goonhilly Earth Station in Cornwall will provide communications support for Nasa’s Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon.
The space communications centre will track the uncrewed Orion capsule and communicate with small satellites being launched on the mission.
Nasa hopes Artemis 1 will pave the way for crewed missions to the Moon.
In 1969, Goonhilly was responsible for feeding the live pictures of the first crewed Moon landing.
Artemis 1, which is due to launch on Monday, will send the capsule around the Moon and back, to test systems and procedures ahead of a crewed flight in 2024.
Goonhilly, near Helston on the Lizard Peninsula, will track the capsule over a six-week period.
During the past year, Goonhilly has supported a number of other space missions with the European Space Agency.
Goonhilly chief executive Ian Jones said taking part in the Artemis 1 mission was an “immense privilege”.
