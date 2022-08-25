Big Oil’s capture of IPCC assessment for policymakers ‘shakes our faith’ (commentary)

The IPCC report has long been touted as the principal text on climate science. Although the technical summary remains an unparalleled resource for assessment and future projections, the recent fossil fuel interest-driven IPCC climate assessment for policymakers shakes our faith in its objective characterization of effective climate action and muddies our global roadmap. The bleak technical report highlights our current trajectory to overshoot the 1.5° C target and incur devastating consequences as a result. The policy summary ventures into more uncharted territory—proposing ‘solutions’. The public needs to know that representatives from oil and gas industries, as well as fossil fuel-dependent governments, were writing this report. Corporate involvement led to a systemic bias toward strategies that are more regression than progression toward critical goals, and undermines the voices of grassroots movements calling for resistance of these strategies. I’m speaking here of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) and carbon capture and storage (CCS). CDR and CCS refer to techniques designed to remove carbon emissions from the atmosphere and can be ecologically based like afforestation or technological like direct air capture. Mostly, the report emphasized technological strategies under the (mis)assumption that they are more efficient and scalable than more natural processes. Needless to say, the IPCC’s prestige opens the door for money to flow to these ‘solutions’ that benefit oil and gas interests, rather than community-driven solutions like afforestation. It’s quite simple: how do we end the fossil fuel industry if we are investing in it? The W.A. Parish coal power station in Texas…This article was originally published on Mongabay

