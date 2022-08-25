Climate change: Russia burning huge amounts of gas, puzzling experts

From BBC
As Europe’s energy costs skyrocket, Russia is burning off large amounts of natural gas, according to analysis shared with BBC News.
Experts say that the gas would previously have been exported to Germany.
They say the plant, which is near the border with Finland, is burning an estimated $10m (£8.4m) worth of gas every day.
Scientists are also worried that soot from the burn will impact Arctic ice.
The analysis by Rystad Energy indicates that around 4.34 million cubic metres of gas are being burned by the flare every day.
It’s coming from a new liquified natural gas (LNG) plant at Portovaya, north-west of St Petersburg. The first signs that something was awry came from Finnish citizens over the nearby border who spotted a large flame on the horizon earlier this summer.
Portovaya is located close to a compressor station at the start of the Nordstream 1 pipeline which carries gas under the sea to Germany.
Supplies through the pipeline has been curtailed since mid-July, with the Russians blaming technical issues for the restriction. Germany says it was purely a political move following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
But since June, researchers have noted a significant increase in heat emanating from the facility thought to be from burning gas.
Gas flaring is the burning of natural gas. While it is common at processing plants – normally done