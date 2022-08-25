Scientists develop AI that can listen to the pulse of a reef being restored

Healthy coral reefs, with their brightly colored corals and bustling schools of fish, are easy to spot underwater. New research into the marine soundscapes of reefs in the Sangkarang Archipelago in Sulawesi, Indonesia, shows they’re easy to hear too — for the right algorithm. The study, led by University College London and Zoological Society of London doctoral student Ben Williams, was published in July in the journal Ecological Indicators. Williams’s research builds on a 2021 paper led by his collaborator, Tim Lamont, which demonstrated that the diversity of sounds from marine life — the pops, grunts, scrapes, whistles and rattles that fish and other animals make, detectable underwater by underwater microphones called hydrophones — on mature restored reefs were similar to those heard on healthy reefs. According to Williams, that study was a proof of concept that soundscapes can be used to track reef recovery. But manually listening to the recordings was a slow and labor-intensive process. A coral reef in the Marsa Ghozlani dive site in Egypt’s portion of the Red Sea. Image by Renata Romeo / Ocean Image Bank. Inspired by an assignment from his undergraduate studies, in which Williams was tasked with identifying people diagnosed with heart disease from a complex data set, he turned to machine learning to make sense of the recordings. “I realized this string of numbers of recordings from a healthy and of a degraded reef was really similar to this string of numbers we had of patients with or without heart disease,”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay