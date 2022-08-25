Sumatra villagers protest iron mine allegedly operating despite stop order

JAKARTA — Villagers in Indonesia’s Sumatra Island have demanded authorities revoke the permit of an iron ore miner after it continued operating in violation of an order to halt its activities. That order stemmed from a July 7 field visit by local government officials, who found a myriad of violations at the site operated by PT Faminglevto Bakti Abadi (FBA) in Pasar Seluma village, Bengkulu province. The company had allegedly been operating without a permit, dumping waste in a nearby river, and mining within 30 meters (100 feet) of the coast, which is prohibited. The Bengkulu marine affairs agency also found that FBA’s operation had the potential to damage the marine ecosystem in the area, as the company planned to mine 350 m (380 yards) offshore. Based on the findings, Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah ordered FBA to cease its operation. “That’s why [the mining operation] has to be temporarily halted until the company obtained complete permits,” he said on July 10 as quoted by state news agency Antara. Rohidin also submitted a request on July 22 to the ministry of mines in Jakarta to carry out an inspection and revoke FBA’s mining permit if necessary. However, Pasar Seluma villagers say they witnessed the company continuing to mine in the area as of July 24. “The mine hasn’t stopped working even now,” Elda Nenti, a Pasar Seluma villager, said at an online press conference on Aug. 1. “[Even] today, they’re still working and dredging. This really troubles us.” Ledianto Ramadhan, a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay