A fisheries observer’s disappearance sheds light on a bigger problem

This story is a reporting collaboration between Mongabay Latam and La Barra Espaciadora. At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Benner Valencia picked up his phone. The person at the other end told him that his second son, biologist Edison Geovanny Valencia Bravo, had disappeared on board the tuna vessel Don Ramón, owned by the Ecuadoran company Delipesca. The second thing they told him was that his son had jumped from the ship. He didn’t believe it. He still doesn’t believe it now, four years after that evening when he got the terrible news. Valencia was a fisheries observer, a key role for ensuring the sustainability of marine resources. The job requires keeping detailed records of fishing activities and catches and submitting them to the authorities. Valencia had been doing this job on the Delipesca ship since January 2018. According to a recent study in the journal Science Advances, Delipesca is one of 20 companies responsible for a third of the world’s reported industrial fishing-related crimes. Benner Valencia, his father, agreed only reluctantly to an interview to talk about what, in his view, happened to his son. He said he had lost faith in the system and felt frustrated that after four years, there haven’t been any advances in the case and it’s still in the prior investigation phase at the Ecuadoran attorney general’s office. Benner Valencia filed the document to declare the presumed death of Edison with the Ecuadoran Judicial Council on June 23,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

