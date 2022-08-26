Apollo Remastered: One man's mission to show us the Moon

From BBC
“I’ve always wanted to see what they saw, to step on board that spacecraft, to look through that same window, and to see what they saw when they walked on the Moon.”
Andy Saunders has an obsession. It’s Project Apollo, one of the defining events in our species’ history.
But he’s also got a deep frustration. And that’s the pictures that record those remarkable space missions in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Or, rather, it’s the way those pictures are presented to us – often less than sharp, flat, and compressed to death.
It’s why the Cheshire property developer took a decision a few years back to put his career on hold and dedicate his time fully to reworking the US space agency’s (Nasa) image archive.
The result is a gloriously sumptuous new book called Apollo Remastered. Four hundred pictures that detail humanity’s first foray to another world.
Some of the scenes you’ll recognise; they’re among the most iconic photos ever taken. But others you will not have seen before; and certainly not in the detail that Andy has rendered them. They have a crispness and depth that makes you want to reach out and touch something.
This success comes, in part, from using very high-definition scans of the original film material (kept in a deep freeze by Nasa to preserve it), but also from his mastery of modern digital editing