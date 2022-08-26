Indonesia announces plan to protect 10% of its seas by 2030, and 30% by 2045

JAKARTA — Indonesia plans to expand protection of its seas to cover an area nearly the size of Germany by 2030 — and then tripling it by 2045. The country currently has 284,000 square kilometers (110,000 square miles) of marine area under protection, and plans to increase this to 325,000 km2 (125,000 mi2) by the end of this decade, or 10% of its total territorial waters, the fisheries ministry has announced. The move is part of the country’s contribution to the global “30 by 30” conservation goal, which aims to protect 30% of the world’s seas and lands by 2030. From 2030 to 2045, the government plans to triple the marine protected area coverage to 975,000 km2 (376,000 mi2). “The ocean must be protected,” fisheries minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono said on Aug. 12 as quoted by state news agency Antara. “Conservation [areas] will not only serve as fish spawning grounds, but will also can absorb carbon [emissions],” he added. Coral, damselfish and anemones in the Komodo Islands, Indonesia. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. The ministry said it will develop strategies to beef up planning and monitoring of marine protected areas to ensure a sustainable management of these zones. It emphasized the need to improve the economic benefits of conservation, and to build on cultural development and community knowledge of different areas to bring about meaningful impacts. “I think this is such an ambitious target,” Arisetiarso Soemodinoto, the oceans program head at the conservation NGO Yayasan Konservasi Alam Nusantara (YKAN), told…This article was originally published on Mongabay

