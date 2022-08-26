No time to keep vultures out of danger as new Nepal airport set to open

KATHMANDU — Conservationists in Nepal have expressed concern over the opening of a new airport in the tourist town of Pokhara, renowned as a bird paradise, at the start of next year. The opening of the $216 million facility has been delayed several times already. In the latest announcement, Jeevan Ram Shrestha, the minister for culture and aviation, said flights will start from Jan. 1, 2023. However, a key issue raised by conservationists has yet to be resolved. A landfill site close to the airport, which draws several threatened species of vultures, has not yet been relocated, posing a high risk of aircraft-bird collisions once the airport goes into operation. Bikram Bikram Raj Gautam, head of the Pokhara office of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), confirmed the new opening date and acknowledged the landfill matter: “We are hopeful that the local municipal officials will move the landfill site soon,” he said. The Pokhara Valley is home to 470 species of birds and all nine species of vultures found in South Asia, including the critically endangered slender-billed vulture (Gyps tenuirostris) and white-rumped vulture (Gyps bengalensis). The area also falls on the migration route of the endangered steppe eagle (Aquila nipalensis). The birds are accustomed to feeding at the landfill site, which means they’ll keep coming to the area for months or even years after the waste is relocated elsewhere, conservationists say. During this period, the risk of aircraft-bird collisions will remain high, they add. “The Bachchebaduwa landfill site located…This article was originally published on Mongabay

