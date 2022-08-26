Strictest targets pledged to tackle England sewage discharges

From BBC
The government has published a plan to reduce sewage discharges into England’s rivers and the sea, promising the “strictest targets ever”.
Water companies will have to deliver the “largest infrastructure programme in water company history,” it says.
Last week pollution warnings were in place on nearly 50 beaches after heavy rainfall led to water companies discharging untreated sewage.
The Liberal Democrats branded the new plan a “cruel joke”.
They said consumers would pay for “the mess made by water companies”.
Water companies discharged untreated sewage into rivers in England more than 400,000 times in 2020, according to official figures.
The Liberal Democrats called the government’s targets “flimsy,” predicting they would still allow 325,000 sewage dumps a year in 2030.
The plan will require water companies to invest £56bn over 25 years into improving infrastructure.
It also states that by 2035 water companies will have to “improve all storm overflows discharging into or near every designated bathing water; and improve 75% of overflows discharging to high priority nature sites”.
Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “Between now and 2025, water companies will be investing £3bn, in order to reduce the use of storm overflows by 25%.
“There are 15,000 storm overflows, we have had them since the Victorian era, they’ve always been there as an emergency release valve when you get extreme rainfall events, but they are starting