Climate change: England's gardeners face peat compost ban

Peatlands are one of the most important areas of the natural world, locking up vast quantities of carbon, he explained.

“If you dig it up out of the ground this very valuable carbon store is broken down and all that carbon is emitted into the atmosphere as carbon dioxide,” he told BBC News.

“This ban comes after an enormous amount of work by the industry and by government to find alternatives, but we do not think there is any alternative to a ban on peat and therefore we have taken this decision. “ <div data-component="text-block" class="ssrcss-uf6wea-RichTextComponentWrapper Read the full article