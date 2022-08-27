Climate change: England's gardeners face peat compost ban

From BBC
Sales of peat to amateur gardeners will be banned in England from 2024, the government has confirmed.
The move follows a consultation and is part of a pledge to restore peat lands.
These wild, boggy places are sometimes referred to as the UK’s rainforests, because of their ability to soak up vast quantities of carbon.
When peat dries out it emits rather than stores greenhouse gases, contributing to climate change.
The ban applies to peat in products designed for everyday gardeners, which accounts for 70% of the peat sold in the UK.
The professional horticulture industry will be exempt for now, but the government says it will work with growers ahead of a planned ban there too.
The ban applies to England, although Environment Minister Lord Benyon said he was working with devolved governments on the issue.
Peatlands are one of the most important areas of the natural world, locking up vast quantities of carbon, he explained.
“If you dig it up out of the ground this very valuable carbon store is broken down and all that carbon is emitted into the atmosphere as carbon dioxide,” he told BBC News.
“This ban comes after an enormous amount of work by the industry and by government to find alternatives, but we do not think there is any alternative to a ban on peat and therefore we have taken this decision. “
