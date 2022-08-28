Climate change: Avocados and exotic plants grow in hot UK summer

From BBC
Published23 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Record-breaking hot and dry weather this summer has seen more exotic plants including figs and avocadoes growing in the UK, gardeners have told BBC News.
It’s part of a trend of Mediterranean and sub-tropical plants thriving in recent years, they say.
Some varieties previously thought of as houseplants are now growing successfully outside, while traditional British garden varieties struggle.
But scientists warn that lack of water in the future could threaten plants.
The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) predicts that wetter winters and warmer, drier summers with greater variability in rainfall will produce conditions favourable to some more exotic plants.
Our planet has warmed by 1.1C since the industrial revolution about 200 years ago, which scientists link to human-induced climate change. The UK is warming slightly faster than the average pace of global temperature increase, according to the Met Office.
Gardens in the north of England are feeling the effects including Harlow Carr in Harrogate which has had a sub-tropical garden since 2020.
The Royal Horticulture Society garden is curated by Russell Watkins who first started working there 17 years ago. Back then, he grew plants standard to the UK – a mix of hardy shrubs and perennials that live for many years.
“We have all pushed the boundaries of what we can grow”, he says, pointing to the huge tropical-looking foliage of the rice paper plant,