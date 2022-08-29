Artemis: Nasa calls off new Moon rocket launch

This could see the flight delayed until September.

The launch of #Artemis I is no longer happening today as teams work through an issue with an engine bleed. Teams will continue to gather data, and we will keep you posted on the timing of the next launch attempt. https://t.co/tQ0lp6Ruhv pic.twitter.com/u6Uiim2mom

— NASA (@NASA) August 29, 2022 The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter