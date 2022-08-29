Bolsonaro agenda gets a lift from dominance of ‘new right’ in Congress

Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, Brazil’s environment minister, Ricardo Salles, caused outrage for suggesting that the government take advantage of the public health emergency to dismantle environmental protections for the Amazon. Though Salles later resigned, having been caught up in an illegal logging investigation, the same deregulatory tendency seems more pervasive than ever in Brazil’s halls of power. A new analysis by the investigative news outlet Repórter Brasil shows that two-thirds of members of the lower house of Congress have drafted and voted in favor of bills considered detrimental to the environment, to Indigenous people, and to rural workers. Repórter Brasil used its Ruralômetro, or “Ruralometer,” tool to evaluate the legislative records of members of the Chamber of Deputies, as the lower house is known, and found at least 351 out of the total 513 members fared poorly on the socioenvironmental agenda. Among the legislation they helped draft or voted in favor of include those with provisions that weaken environmental law enforcement, favor predatory economic activities, undermine labor protections, hamper access to social benefits, and hinder agrarian reform, among other setbacks identified by socioenvironmental organizations. The Ruralômetro tool was used to analyzed 28 roll-call votes and 485 bills presented in the current legislature, which began its term in February 2019. Each vote and bill was classified as either “favorable” or “unfavorable” by 22 civil society groups in the social, environmental and labor spaces. The Ruralômetro then assigned a score of between 36 and 42, relating to the range of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

