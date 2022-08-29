China-backed mine in Indonesia poses high risk, World Bank watchdog warns

JAKARTA — A China-backed zinc and lead mine being developed in Indonesia’s Sumatra Island may pose “extreme” risks to the environment and nearby communities, according to an assessment by the World Bank’s internal watchdog. Public opposition to the project forced the developer to suspend it indefinitely earlier this year, but not halt it. The WB’s Compliance Advisor Ombudsman (CAO) carried out a preliminary review of the mine in response to a community complaint made in October 2019. The complaint argued that the WB is exposed to the risks posed by the mine because its private sector arm, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), has ties to the mine developer, Dairi Prima Mineral (DPM), a subsidiary of China Nonferrous Metal Industry’s Foreign Engineering and Construction (NFC). In 2015, IFC made a $286 million equity investment in Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC), the fifth-largest commercial bank in China, which had active working capital loans to NFC and its parent company, China Nonferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co. Ltd. (CNMC). In its review of available information, the CAO found a number of risks in the mining project. The first one is the possibility of the failure of the mine’s tailings dam. DPM proposed building a 25-meter-high (82-foot) starter dam to store the first eight years of tailings production and prevent toxic waste from flowing downstream. But the CAO’s appraisal found shortcomings in the design of the proposed tailings dam as well as in the assessment of associated risks compared with good international industry practice.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

