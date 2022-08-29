Engineers bet on a miracle to bring Nepal’s holy river back to life

KATHMANDU — As the monsoon draws to a close in Nepal, workers are putting the finishing touches on a dam designed to breathe life back into a sacred river that’s effectively dead. The Bagmati stems from a spring in the hills about 15 kilometers ( 9.3 miles) north of Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, and its path to the city is dotted with Hindu shrines. By the time it wends its way through Kathmandu, however, the river is essentially a black slurry of solid waste, untreated sewage and industrial effluent. A 2017 study declared the water quality “extremely poor and not suitable for aquatic life.” But officials say they hope to turn things around with the Dhap Dam project. The 24-meter-high (79-foot) dam will hold back a reservoir that, when filled to capacity, will hold 861,000 cubic meters (227 million gallons) of water. “We plan to complete the construction of the dam this October,” said project lead Krishna Rijal. “We have already started filling the reservoir with water from the rain this year. But we may have to wait until the next monsoon for the reservoir to be filled.” Rainwater is the key ingredient for the Bagmati, which makes it unlike most of the other rivers in Nepal. “Unlike the perennial snow-fed rivers that originate in the Himalayas, the Bagmati is fed by spring water,” said water resources engineer Bhesh Raj Thapa, adding that several natural springs along the course of the river contribute to its flow. The Bagmati loses its flow…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay