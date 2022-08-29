Mining the Mekong: Land and livelihoods lost to Cambodia’s thirst for sand

ROKA KOANG, Cambodia — Some 45 kilometers, or 28 miles, up the Mekong River from Phnom Penh, Voi Thy sat and watched as 12 boats pumped sand from the riverbed. Another 11 boats, weighed low by their quarry of freshly mined sand, were making the glacial journey past her home in Roka Koang commune, Kandal province, to the capital. In late June, 43-year-old Thy was slicing up bottle gourds outside her house, propped up by makeshift wooden stilts that descended down into the collapsed banks of the Mekong. Each year, she said, the riverbank erosion gets worse. Two large collapses during Cambodia’s rainy season in May and June 2021 saw Thy move her house further from the river. But a more recent collapse in November 2021 forced her to remove a part of her house that was left hanging precariously over the water’s edge. “I was so scared we’d lose it all, it’s been disappearing, piece by piece, since the sand mining began,” Thy said. “Another 20 families left after the big collapse in November [2021]. Those who stay do because they have no other option,” she said. A Roka Koang resident’s photo of a crack that appeared in November 2021 on the main road. Copyright: Andy Ball/University of Southampton. Thy has moved her house repeatedly since 2016 to keep the river at bay, a short time after Cambodia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy began auctioning off sand mining licenses for sections of the Mekong River in Roka Koang in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

