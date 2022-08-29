Raids reveal how illegal gold from Indigenous lands gets laundered in Brazil

Coordinated raids by police in Brazil have shed new light on the workings of the illegal mining industry in the Amazon. Federal police carried out three simultaneous raids against the mining company Gana Gold in July on suspicion that it operated a criminal scheme to “launder” gold mined from protected areas and Indigenous lands in the Amazon. The company, now renamed M.M. Gold, made 1.1 billion reais ($220 million) in just over a year from a single small mine, as Mongabay and The Intercept Brazil revealed in 2021. The figure represents gold production that’s 32 times greater than even the company had projected, according to the report, which would make the mine one of the most profitable sites on the planet. The raids have gone some way to answering the question of how criminals manage to launder illegal gold into the formal market. Police are investigating Gana Gold’s alleged role as a front: using the cover of its legally acquired license to source illegal gold and resell it as if it had mined the metal itself. This would effectively give the gold a stamp of legitimization, although it was mined from areas in the Amazon where mining is expressly prohibited. The alleged ploy was undone by a crucial detail: all gold bears a kind of DNA, or chemical signature, that points to its origin. Investigators carried out chemical analyses of the seized gold to show that not all of the metal bore the chemical characteristics of Gana Gold’s licensed mine,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay