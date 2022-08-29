Sumatran conservationist Rahmad Saleh Simbolon dies at 47

JAMBI, Indonesia — Rahmad Saleh Simbolon, who died of a heart attack on Aug. 9 at age 47, is remembered by both civil society and government officers as a dedicated and effective environmental leader in Sumatra, particularly for his work safeguarding one of the island’s largest elephant populations. “Rahmad Saleh was a conservation fighter,” said Alber Tetanus, a member of the Indonesian Elephant Conservation Forum (FKGI). “Very persistent and thorough.” Born in 1975 in Padang Sidempuan, a small city on the Trans-Sumatra Highway in North Sumatra province, Rahmad studied conservation at Bogor Agricultural University’s forestry faculty before joining the Natural Resource Conservation Agency (BKSDA) in South Sumatra province in 2000. Rahmad went on to work at Sembilang National Park, on the northern coast of South Sumatra, a peatland biosphere with more than 250 bird species and an ethnically diverse human population. Following his 2007-10 assignment in Sembilang, he traveled north to take up a posting in the critical Leuser Ecosystem, which bestrides Aceh and North Sumatra. In May 2018, after accepting a promotion as head of Jambi province’s conservation agency, Rahmad told journalists and activists how he viewed the role: that he had been entrusted with a crucial responsibility. From 2002 to 2021, Jambi province lost 35% of its humid primary forest, according to satellite data published by Global Forest Watch. “I will work with, and make friends with, anyone who is in step with the issue of conservation,” Rahmad said at the time. Jambi is home to numerous threatened…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay