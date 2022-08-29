Three-fourths of waste in Jakarta’s notoriously polluted rivers is plastic

JAKARTA — The Citarum River that skirts the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, is infamous as the most polluted river on Earth. The rivers inside Jakarta aren’t in much better state, either, with a new study showing that most of the waste collected from the city’s rivers is plastic. Plastic accounted for 74% and 87% of the total human-generated waste found in five rivers and three holding facilities, respectively, in Jakarta between December 2019 and January 2020. That was the finding made by researchers from Indonesia and Japan in a paper published Aug. 13 in the journal Marine Policy. They also calculated that the plastic debris recovered from the surface water amounted to 9.9 grams, or a third of an ounce, per person on average. That’s notably lower than an estimate from a widely cited 2015 study. “Our research focuses on debris caught by floating cube net booms and trash racks located in rivers near residences,” study co-author Pertiwi Andarani from Diponegoro University told Mongabay in an email. “[M]eanwhile other research[ was] based on field data focused on plastic debris in estuaries.” Trash clogs up Jakarta’s waterways, constricting them and exacerbating flooding. Image by Jonas Gratzer for Mongabay. Jakarta, with its population of more than 10 million people, is crisscrossed by 13 rivers that empty out into Jakarta Bay. The city has a waste collection and recycling system, but much of the plastic waste in the country is still mismanaged and ends up in rivers. The city government has installed barriers to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

