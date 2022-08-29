What’s the chance of meeting Paris climate goal? Just 0.1%, study says

Climate scientists say there’s a 0.1% chance of keeping warming below 1.5° Celsius (2.7° Fahrenheit) by 2100, as called for in the Paris Agreement. Even the less ambitious target of limiting the temperature rise to 2˚C (3.6°F) above pre-industrial levels is unlikely too, researchers from the University of Washington, Seattle, projected. Global mean temperatures could breach the 2˚C mark as soon as 2050, their new study in Communications Earth & Environment predicts. In 2021, Earth had already warmed by more than 1˚C above pre-industrial levels, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). Despite these dire warnings, we continue to pump carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Nearly 200 countries signed the Paris climate accord in 2015, committing to curtail the carbon emissions that fuel climate change. They settled on 2˚C as a safe target to avoid the most dangerous impacts of interfering with the planet’s climatic system, while calling on governments to aim for 1.5˚C. However, a 2019 report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) documented just how much more detrimental going from 1.5˚C to 2˚C would be, especially considering sea level rise, impacts on biodiversity, and extreme weather events. In recent years, climate activists and civil society groups have intensified calls to hold the average temperature rise to less than 1.5˚C. “The 1.5°C figure is not some random statistic,” WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said earlier this year in a prepared statement. It is “rather an indicator of the point at which climate impacts will become…This article was originally published on Mongabay

