In Kathmandu, when the falcon’s away, pigeons come out to play. And poop

KATHMANDU —They can be seen nesting in tight spaces between buildings, on window panes and rooftops across Kathmandu. Common pigeons (Columba livia) were once a beloved site in this city, flocking to religious and tourist sites where people would buy special grains to feed them. Now, though, residents say the birds have turned into a menace. “They poop everywhere, especially in the terrace of my house,” says Rojina Maharjan, a resident of downtown Kathmandu. Until five years ago, she kept around half a dozen pigeons as pets by building a home for them. But she decided to let them go as they dirtied her terrace. “To add to that, they enter the house from the window of the bathroom during the dry season looking for water,” Maharjan tells Mongabay. “My experience says that their numbers have gone up in the past few years.” Her experience is backed by the numbers. According to the Kathmandu Urban Bird Survey 2022, the pigeons, also known as rock doves, were among the top five species recorded in the city. “I also think that the number of pigeons has gone up substantially in the city,” says ornithologist Hem Sagar Baral. “I also have firsthand experience of this. I made some wooden birdhouses at home for barn owls to use. But the pigeons have occupied them.” Baral says he believes the pigeon overpopulation indicates a disruption to the local avian food chain. Birds of prey that once hunted pigeons have become rare in the city in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

