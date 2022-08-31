Climate change hits northern Mexico, as officials look to solve water crisis

In northern Mexico, it’s become common to see tankers delivering thousands of gallons of water to local middle and high schools. People wait in long lines outside of convenience stores to purchase water jugs. And in some cases, armed men intercept delivery trucks and take water back to their own neighborhoods for distribution. Water has been hard to come by in northern Mexico for decades. But in recent years, the shortages have been especially dire. The state needs 15,000 liters of water per second to meet its needs but currently operates with around 12,000 liters. Earlier this year, warning lights went on at two dams due to dangerously low water levels, and in February the state of Nuevo Leon announced a state of emergency because of persistent shortages. The announcement cited a lack of rainfall as one of the main causes of the emergency. But critics say the problem has also been made worse by government mismanagement of climate change readiness policies and the conservation of surrounding forests, which have historically acted as natural reservoirs. “The water levels have started to decline because of evaporation, which is more intense than in other years, but also because of socioeconomic activities and the increasing demand for water in the northern states,” said Christian Domínguez Sarmiento, professor at the National Autonomous University of Mexico’s Institute of Atmosphere Science and Climate Change. A gradual crisis The state of Nuevo León, where Mexico’s water crisis is the most drastic, is located in the arid and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

