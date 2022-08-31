Crimes against the Amazon reverberate across Brazil, analysis shows

The Brazilian Amazon covers nine of the country’s 27 states, but environmental crimes committed in the rainforest have rippled out to nearly every single state, a new analysis shows. Activities such as illegal logging, gold mining and illegal occupation of public lands are linked directly to a range of crimes that are widespread throughout the country, according to the analysis conducted by the Igarapé Institute. These include tax evasion, money laundering, corruption, criminal association, fraud, and wildlife trafficking. It found these crimes are present in 24 of the 27 states, with Alagoas, Paraíba and Pernambuco the only exceptions. That translates into a total of 254 Brazilian municipalities as well as eight cities in other South American countries caught up in this web of illegal businesses that contribute directly and indirectly to the degradation of the largest tropical rainforest on Earth. A swath of deforested area in the municipality of Careiro da Várzea, Amazonas state, near the territory of the Mura people. Image courtesy of Alberto César Araújo/Amazônia Real. The Amazonian state of Pará is the most affected by these crimes, which the analysis recorded in 161 locations within the state. This is followed by the states of Rondônia (122 locations) and Amapá (101). Outside the Amazonian region, São Paulo is the most affected state (36 locations), followed by Paraná (14) and Goiás (10). Analyzing information generated by more than 300 Federal Police operations conducted between 2016 and 2021, researchers found that the illegal logging industry has the biggest footprint beyond…This article was originally published on Mongabay

