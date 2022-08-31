Hornsea 2: North Sea wind farm claims title of world's largest

From BBC
Published9 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
The world’s largest offshore wind farm is now fully operational, 55 miles off the coast of Yorkshire.
The Hornsea 2 project can generate enough electricity to power about 1.3 million homes – that’s enough for a city the size of Manchester.
A decade ago renewables made up just 11% of the UK’s energy mix. By 2021 it was 40%, with offshore wind the largest component.
Hornsea 2 is part of a huge wind farm development by energy firm Orsted.
“The UK is one of the world leaders in offshore wind,” Patrick Harnett, programme director for the Hornsea 2 wind farm told BBC News.
“This is very exciting after five years of work to have full commercial operations at the world’s largest offshore wind farm.”
Hornsea 2 has taken the title of “world’s largest” from its neighbour Hornsea 1. It covers an area about four and half time the size of Liverpool. With even larger projects in construction nearby in the North Sea it’s unlikely its title will last long.
Each of the 165 turbines in Hornsea 2 stands about 200m tall from the sea level to the top of the 81m blades. Mr Harnett says a single rotation takes six seconds and provides enough energy to power a home for a day.
Over the last decade the size of wind farms and turbines have both increased, helping to bring down the cost of the electricity they generate.
“The last time I checked it was roughly £450 per megawatt hour