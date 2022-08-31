Indepedent watchdog confirms rampant deforestation in the Amazon

Deforestation is on track to register a near-15-year-high in the Brazilian Amazon according to data published earlier this month by Imazon, an organization that independently monitors forest loss in Earth’s largest rainforest. Imazon’s monthly deforestation alert system detected 10,781 square kilometers (4,163 square miles) of forest clearing in the Brazilian Amazon between August 2021 to July 2022, a 3% rise over the same period last year. The loss represents an area roughly equivalent to the size of Jamaica, Kosovo, or Lebanon. Deforestation alert data from Imazon’s SAD system and INPE’s DETER system for the Aug 1-Jul 31 period since mid-2007 as well as the annual INPE PRODES figure, which is based on analysis of higher resolution satellite imagery than used by the alert systems. Imazon’s update came shortly after INPE, Brazil’s national space research institute, published its own deforestation alert-based numbers, which were nearly identical to those of the previous year. Taken together, the two datasets suggest that forest loss for the past year in the Brazilian Amazon — which accounts for roughly two-thirds of forest cover in the Amazon rainforest — will likely be around that of 2021, when deforestation hit a 15-year high, once the preliminary analysis using higher resolution satellite data is completed in November or December. Monthly and 12-month moving average deforestation alert data from Imazon’s SAD system and INPE’s DETER system. According to Imazon, the states of Pará and Amazonas accounted for more than 60% of the area where deforestation was detected by its alert…This article was originally published on Mongabay

