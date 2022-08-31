Is this monkey really cuddling a pet mongoose?

The monkey held and stroked the small mongoose for over an hour, he said.

But he may have been planning to eat him. When bonobos catch prey, they do not immediately kill it, but instead start eating when it is still alive, according to Dr Barbara Fruth, director of the LuiKotale Bonobo Project which has been observing these animals for over 20 years.

But occasionally, if dinner is too big and the ape gets full, it will treat the leftover living prey as Read the full article