Is this monkey really cuddling a pet mongoose?

From BBC
Published33 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
A tender moment or something more sinister?
The image appears to show a bonobo cuddling a little mongoose like a treasured pet. But instead, maybe the monkey took the mongoose pup for dinner after killing its mother.
But that would be unusual – bonobos mainly eat fruit and only occasionally hunt.
The intriguing behaviour was photographed by Christian Ziegler in Democratic Republic of Congo.
His fascinating picture has been selected as a Highly Commended image in the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year (WPY) 58th competition.
The shortlist was revealed on Thursday, and the overall winners will be announced at London’s Natural History Museum (NHM) in October.
Christian had been tracking the group of bonobos “chest-deep through flooded forest” in the Salonga National Park for days when he spotted the young male holding a juvenile mongoose in his hand.
“I was so surprised to see how he carried the mongoose with such care. I immediately started to follow him and document it,” he told BBC News.
The monkey held and stroked the small mongoose for over an hour, he said.
But he may have been planning to eat him. When bonobos catch prey, they do not immediately kill it, but instead start eating when it is still alive, according to Dr Barbara Fruth, director of the LuiKotale Bonobo Project which has been observing these animals for over 20 years.
But occasionally, if dinner is too big and the ape gets full, it will treat the leftover living prey as