Java communities rally as clock ticks on cleanup of ‘world’s dirtiest river’

BANDUNG, Indonesia — In a valley downstream from the source of the Citarum River, retired army general Doni Monardo approaches a magnolia tree planted in 2018 by President Joko Widodo to mark the start of one of the world's most ambitious river cleanup operations. "The tree planted by the president is growing nicely," Doni said, as heavy fog lurked over the high ground. A community nursery here in Kertasari subdistrict has been hard at work planting 47 different species of tree seedlings to help resuscitate a landscape that has fallen into grave condition. The source of the Citarum River is found beneath the foothills of Mount Wayang in Indonesia's West Java province. Around 11,000 families grow vegetables in these uplands for a few dollars a day, with much of the produce trucked down the valley to feed around 7 million people living in and around Bandung, the province's largest city. Further downstream, three hydroelectric dams, some fishing grounds and countless irrigation sources help provide basic needs for the 50 million residents of Indonesia's most populous province. But the Citarum River, which at almost 300 kilometers (190 miles) from source to mouth is West Java's longest river, is considered one of the world's most polluted water courses. Vast structures of plastic waste and toxic chemicals have for decades choked what used to be a safe source of drinking water. The Citarum flows through a densely populated area in Bandung. The city of 2.7 million people is the biggest culprit in the…

