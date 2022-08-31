‘More responsible forest management is needed’: Q&A with FSC’s Kim Carstensen

Forests are an integral part of Earth’s ecosystems as they provide essential social, economic and environmental benefits, such as forest products, biodiversity, and carbon storage and sequestration. However, large swaths of forests are being razed at alarming rates due to agricultural expansion, logging, burning, and livestock grazing. To address the problem, forest certification emerged in the early 1990s, the idea being to establish a set of standards to guide logging companies in operating sustainably. The household name in this space is the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), a voluntary, worldwide scheme formed in 1993 by a group of environmental activists, Indigenous groups, human rights organizations, and timber users and traders. Since its inception 29 years ago, the FSC has grown into the world’s leading sustainable forestry certifier, currently covering nearly 216 million hectares (534 million acres) of land in 89 countries — an area the size of Greenland. However, environmental activists have questioned the effectiveness of the FSC in reducing deforestation and forest degradation while maintaining or enhancing the economic viability of forest managers. A Mongabay review in 2017 of the existing scientific literature found that evidence is sparse on whether FSC certification leads to a reduction in tropical deforestation. And in a 2021 blogpost, U.K.-based NGO Earthsight highlighted problems at FSC-certified concessions ranging from forest destruction to human rights abuses. These problems, NGOs say, stem from systematic flaws that allow companies with questionable records on human rights and deforestation benefit from certification. Faced with these criticisms, the FSC plans to introduce changes…This article was originally published on Mongabay

