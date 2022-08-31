Protecting global forests with a limited budget? New study shows where and when to start

Money for conservation is limited, and deciding how to prioritize spending raises questions not only about where to channel resources but also when and in what order. In a newly published study in Nature, researchers used modeling to figure out when and where to protect forests to “get the most bang from our buck,” said lead author Ian Luby. In this case, that “bang” is the maximum number of additional plant species protected over a 50-year period, assuming a $1 billion per year budget. “You can make a big difference in conserving our species with relatively modest investment by investing wisely,” Luby, an economist with the U.S. Geological Survey, told Mongabay. The greatest return on investment, they concluded, fell mostly within Melanesia, South and Southeast Asia, the Anatolian peninsula (primarily in Turkey), northern South America and Central America. Among 458 forest ecoregions (based on the global terrestrial ecoregions as defined by The Nature Conservancy), some of the highest-priority areas for forest conservation were in and around New Guinea, including the rainforests of the Louisiade Archipelago, the Solomon Islands, the Huon Peninsula, and southeastern Papua New Guinea. New Guinea has the highest plant diversity of any island on Earth, according to a 2020 study, with about four times the number of plant species found across all of North America. “If we don’t [protect] these places now,” Luby added, “we’re going to regret it later.” A farmer in Malaita, Solomon Islands. These islands have high biodiversity and many species that are unique…This article was originally published on Mongabay

