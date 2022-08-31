Venezuelan Amazon deforestation expands due to lawlessness, mining, fires: Reports

More than 140,000 hectares (346,000 acres) of primary forest in the Venezuelan Amazon were lost between 2016 and 2020, deforestation that was driven by illegal mining, agricultural expansion, and fires. This is according to a report generated using extremely high-resolution satellite images and published by the Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP). This significant Venezuelan deforestation accounts for 1.6% of all forest cover loss in the entire Amazon over that period. Other reports confirm this finding. Most Venezuelan deforestation hotspots, says MAAP, are south of the Orinoco River, in a region designated as the Orinoco Mining Arc, covering 11 million hectares (27 million acres, or an area the size of Cuba), and created by a controversial presidential decree in 2016. Though announced by Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro to promote transnational mining concessions, the region includes an extensive network of protected areas. The most impacted Venezuelan protected areas within the mining arc, according to the report, suffered more than 22,000 hectares (54,000 acres) of deforestation, which occurred inside Caura, Canaima and Yapacana national parks. Venezuela’s Pará Falls, a tourist attraction deep inside Caura National Park and also found within the so-called Orinoco Mining Arc. Caura, visited by Mongabay in 2018, has since been subject to Colombian insurgents who have greatly disrupted traditional communities and set back their sustainable agroforestry efforts. Image by Jeanfreddy Gutiérrez Torres. Satellite imaging conclusively documented 550 hectares (1,360 acres) of forest lost since 2000 in Yapacana National Park, where the presence of guerrilla forces from neighboring…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay