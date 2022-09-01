African Swine Fever threat prompts UK border limits on pork

From BBC
New restrictions on travellers bringing pork products into Great Britain have been put in place to protect the pig industry from African Swine Fever.
The move comes as the highly-contagious disease spreads in mainland Europe, with thousands of pigs and wild boar dying from it or being culled.
The virus poses no human threat but the government warned it is “a significant risk to our domestic pig herd”.
Travellers will now only be able to bring in up to 2kg of pork.
Anything over that amount will be confiscated, unless it can be shown to have been produced to EU commercial standards.
The National Pig Association welcomed Thursday’s new border controls.
The association’s senior policy adviser, Rebecca Veale, said an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the UK could “potentially devastate businesses up and down the country”.
She added: “We are very pleased that government has understood the risk African Swine Fever poses to our national pig herd and in listening to our call for action is now significantly strengthening the protection of our borders.
“The risk of ASF has never been so great and the recent outbreaks linked to human movement in Italy and Germany have served as a stark reminder of just how vulnerable we are.”
‘Severe and damaging’
Since emerging from East Africa in the early 1900s, African Swine Fever has moved through sub-Saharan Africa and has been reported in 32 countries since 2005.
2022 has seen the disease detected in north-west Italy and Rome and further west in Germany, close