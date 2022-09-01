‘Brazilians aren’t familiar with the Amazon’: Q&A with Ângela Mendes

Ângela Mendes was 17 years old when she began to spend more time with her father, the rubber tapper and environmental activist Chico Mendes. She has memories of short trips with him in the Xapuri region. It was a hostile time, and members of the Xapuri Rural Union would hide him in a car to protect him from potential attacks. A few months later, Mendes was murdered in his home. Today, Ângela Mendes carries on her father’s legacy via the Chico Mendes Committee and understands that taking on the cause of protecting the Amazon is about more than just fighting for the rights of the people living in the rainforest: “I still believe what by dad used to say: in the beginning, I thought I was fighting to save rubber trees. Then, I thought I was fighting to save the Amazon Rainforest. Today, I see that I’m fighting for humanity.” One of Chico Mendes’s most notable legacies is the network of extractive reserves, or Resex as they’re known in Brazil, where traditional forest communities, including the rubber tappers of whom he was a part, continue to practice sustainable management and use of nature. In 2007, the government established the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio), which is responsible for managing federally protected areas such as Resex and national parks. Mongabay Brasil spoke with Ângela Mendes recently to hear about how she has taken on her father’s mantle, why social networks are the future of resistance, and the importance of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

