In Bali, snakefruit farmers hope agroforestry bears fruit as island reopens

DENPASAR, Indonesia — People in Sibetan village got used to wearing face masks before the coronavirus pandemic shut down Bali’s tourism industry for two years and killed more than 4,000 on the Hindu-majority island. In 2017, families hurried to evacuation shelters after Bali’s Mount Agung erupted just 10 kilometers (6 miles) away from the village in Karangasem district, caking farmers’ homes and fields in thick ash. The village government responded by distributing masks to protect against the dust. The snakefruit, known locally as salak, was one of the few trees to reliably bear fruit in the aftermath of the 2017 eruption. The salak tree also weathered a catastrophic eruption in 1963, in which up to 1,500 people were killed. Today in Sibetan, farmers are tapping the island’s newly reopened tourism industry to raise incomes from their local agroforestry system, in which the resilient salak tree is a mainstay. “We aren’t going to switch over to becoming a tourist attraction,” said Made Sujana, one of the pioneers of salak farming in the area. “We remain farmers.” A salak farmer in Sibetan village, Bali. Image courtesy of Anton Muhajir. Sujana, known locally as Jro Dukuh Sakti, was so influential in introducing salak to local agroforestry practices that the neighborhood is commonly referred to as the Dukuh neighborhood. Agroforestry is an environmentally positive land-management practice with proven benefits for income generation and food security. A 2021 study published in the journal Agroforestry Systems identified a range of benefits from agroforestry in Indonesia, including…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay