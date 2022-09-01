In revising its criminal code, Indonesia risks unraveling environmental laws

JAKARTA — An ambitious and long-anticipated plan by Indonesian lawmakers to revise the country’s criminal code, inherited from the Dutch colonial era, could make it much more difficult to prosecute polluting companies, experts warn. The latest draft of the revised penal code, known as the RKUHP, was only recently made publicly available after an uproar over the government’s refusal to provide full public access to the draft. Experts reviewing it have since found provisions that they say could weaken law enforcement against environmental crimes. “If [the revised criminal code] is passed in the form of the latest draft [without further changes], I can assure [you] that there won’t be any environmental pollution cases that are criminally prosecuted,” Andri Gunawan Wibisana, a professor of environmental law at the University of Indonesia, said at a recent press conference in Jakarta. That’s in large part because the draft proposes rolling back a provision in the 2009 Environmental Protection Law, which states that prosecutors don’t have to prove that a company is violating other laws in order to charge it with an environmental crime. The previous version of the environmental law, which was passed in 1997 and which the revised criminal code bill intends to restore, says a company has to be proven to be violating certain laws first before it can be prosecuted for environmental crimes. This old provision was used by gold mining company PT Newmont Minahasa Raya in its successful defense against a lawsuit filed by the Indonesian government in 2005. The government,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

