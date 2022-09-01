Seaweed an increasingly fragile lifeline for Philippine farmers

Balintang, PHILIPPINES — “Seaweeds are important to me because they give me joy when we plant them,” says Melinda Gimotea, as she crouches down among the pile of seaweed seedlings under her stilt house on the southwestern coast of the Philippines’ Palawan province. Facing the teal blue sea on a fine July morning, the 55-year-old ties the olive-green plant cuttings to ropes with floaters, each spanning 25 meters (82 feet). In her village, Balintang, seaweed farming builds a sense of community and strengthens family ties, as it gives opportunities for community members to connect with each other, Gimotea says: “It’s a time when we get a chance to bond with my neighbors, with my family.” Early the next morning, she hops with her husband on a 2-meter-long outrigger boat and paddle a few meters offshore until she reaches her 2,500-square-meter (0.62-acre) farm. There, they drop the prepared seaweed lines and leave them until they’re ready for harvest in 45 days. In many coastal communities in the Philippines, seaweed farming has proven its value as a way to help address poverty and environmental issues, such as illegal fishing, and degradation of quality of habitat for endangered marine life. Image by Keith Anthony Fabro for Mongabay. This has been her family’s routine for three decades. Earning between 25,000 to 30,000 pesos ($445 to $534) every production cycle, the mother of five says seaweed farming has allowed her family to put two children through university and afford relative luxuries like refrigerators and a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

