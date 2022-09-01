Small conservation areas provide large benefits for biodiversity (commentary)

On Monday mornings, a group of birdwatchers gathers at 7 a.m. to walk through Huntley Meadows together. Some bring cameras with lenses as long as their forearms. With monopods, tripods, flash devices, and all sorts of photography gear, the group is ready for what the morning may bring. Some birders are only equipped with telescopic lenses to view the area, excited for the experience. As the sun crests over the eastern tree line, it illuminates the boardwalk. Winding its way through a marsh of white flowers the path opens on a pond where herons hunt. Though it’s a small county park in northern Virginia, Huntley Meadows is a safe haven for many species who live outside of Washington D.C. and call Alexandria, Virginia their home. Small conservation areas are ‘disproportionately’ important to maintaining biodiversity according to a 2022 study conducted by Federico Riva and Lenore Fahrig at Carleton University, who found that small conservation areas house a greater amount of biodiversity than large conservation areas. Many patches of small areas also provide a greater safeguard to biodiversity than a few large protected regions. As the world sees more urbanization and human build-up, the small natural areas spread around human populations are becoming more important. We know that a single, small conservation area has higher risk of extinction for the populations living there. However, a network of many small areas is biologically stable. Previously, conservation organizations and government agencies have opted to support individual large conservation areas, such as the Ontario…This article was originally published on Mongabay

