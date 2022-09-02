In Nepal, endangered tiger kills critically endangered gharial. What does it mean?

KATHMANDU — On the morning of July 31, a tiger (Panthera tigris) entered the enclosure of the Kasara gharial breeding center in National Park unnoticed. It observed the behavior of the crocodiles for a while and then attacked and killed three of them. Before staffers arrived at the site, the tiger ate one of the gharials (Gavialis gangeticus) and escaped. When staff did arrive, they witnessed the massacre of a critically endangered species at the hands of an endangered species. “The tiger sneaked in, as the fencing and barricade of the center wasn’t well-maintained,” said Bed Khadka, who recently retired after working at the breeding center for more than two decades. “It’s not the tiger’s fault. If we leave our doors open, our house would automatically be susceptible to theft.” The incident received wide coverage in Nepal’s media as the government and its conservation partners have invested a lot of resources in conserving both species under threat of extinction. Gharials prey on the big fish that would otherwise feed on their preferred catch species. Image by Phoebe Griffith/ ZSL Fewer than 200 breeding adult gharials, known for their long slender snouts, are believed to live in the wild in Nepal. Since 1978, Nepal has been running a program to raise gharial hatchlings in captivity, in an effort to boost the wild population. Officials in breeding centers in Chitwan and Bardiya national parks collect eggs from riverbanks, provide a suitable environment for them to hatch in, and feed and raise the young…This article was originally published on Mongabay

