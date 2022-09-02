Nasa: Artemis Moon rocket to make second launch attempt

From BBC
Published1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
The US space agency will attempt once again in the coming hours to launch its most powerful ever rocket.
Nasa was thwarted by a mix of technical and weather woes when it tried to get the Artemis I Moon mission off Earth on Monday.
But the mood remains positive at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.
“We’ve got to show up, we’ve got to be ready and we’ve got to see what the day brings,” Mike Sarafin, Nasa’s Artemis mission manager, told reporters.
Saturday’s attempt to despatch the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket has been scheduled for the start of a two-hour window that begins at 14:17 local time (19:17 BST; 18:17 GMT).
The 100m-tall vehicle’s objective will be to hurl a human-rated capsule in the direction of the Moon, something that hasn’t happened since Project Apollo ended in 1972.
Artemis I is a technology demonstration, so there will be no crew aboard on this occasion, but should everything go to plan on the mission then Artemis II, expected to fly in 2024, very definitely will be carrying humans.
Nasa astronaut Jessica Mier said everyone should therefore show some patience as the SLS moves towards its maiden flight, and to not be surprised if there is a further postponement.
“Yeah, of course it’s frustrating for everybody, but it’s not unexpected,” she told BBC News.
“It’s part of how we do things at Nasa. The SLS will eventually have humans on