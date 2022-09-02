Weak waste management leaves Dhaka communities at risk from landfill sites

DHAKA — Muzammel Hoque, 40, lives in the village of Konda, near the largest landfill that services the city of Dhaka, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) away. “The landfill has destroyed the rich wetland biodiversity and cropland on which people’s livelihood depended,” he said, adding that “many villagers have shifted to other areas since the Dhaka city corporation started dumping waste here.” For years, landfills in Bangladesh, such as the Amin Bazar facility near Konda, have polluted the environment and posed a health threat to the people. The waste spreads into nearby neighborhoods and farms, and toxic substances permeate into the ground, with no protective layers or adequate waste disposal facilities in place. Dhaka is served by four major landfills, all of which have left a serious environmental impact on the soil and groundwater of surrounding areas through what’s known as leachate pollution, a 2021 study shows. The study, by researchers at Dhaka’s Jahangirnagar University, found toxic metals in the surface and groundwater in the vicinity of the landfill sites, at concentrations higher than the safe limits determined by the Department of Environment and the World Health Organization (WHO). This happens through the process of leachate pollution, in which toxic liquids and heavy metals leak into the soil from solid waste that’s dumped in non-engineered landfills. “It is necessary to have several protective layers at the bottom of an engineered and sanitary landfill, but we didn’t find it in the ones in Dhaka’s outskirts,” said study co-author Shafi Mohammad Tareq,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

