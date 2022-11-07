COP27: 'We'd never seen this much water' – Pakistan flood survivors

From BBC
Published43 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Months on from devastating floods in Pakistan, millions of people remain homeless, roads are destroyed and tens of thousands of schools and hospitals lie in ruins.
At the COP27 summit, the country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on Western nations to offer compensation to poorer, vulnerable countries like his, which bear the brunt of climate change.
Pakistan’s government says the figure for losses and rebuilding now stands at more than $30bn.
But the human cost is far higher – more than 1,700 people died in the floods and two million homes were damaged or destroyed. Those people who survived are living in endless uncertainty and despair.
As Hanifa takes shade under a tent in a temporary relief camp, miles from what was once her home, she explains what happened on the day in August when the rains changed everything.
“My son saved us by losing his life,” she says of Abdul Wahab, the breadwinner for her family and a father of six.
As the water pounded on their mud brick house in the south-western province of Balochistan, Abdul feared the structure was about to collapse completely.
He got his family out to safety, ready to take them to a nearby mosque for shelter.
Just before they departed, Abdul went back in to get something. He never came back, Hanifa says. “We ended up burying him at the mosque.”
<div data-component="text-block" class="ssrcss-11r1m41-RichTextComponentWrapper