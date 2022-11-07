If the US aspires to climate leadership, it must break its addiction to the products driving forest destruction (commentary)

The world is waking up to the climate crisis. But time is short. It is a problem, then, that populations of rich countries responsible for this looming disaster are kept ignorant of the real extent to which their own actions drive it. The long and complex supply chains of globalization mean the impacts of our consumption are hidden from us. Our impact on forests is a case in point. As my organization’s investigations have repeatedly proved, precious tropical forests are bulldozed, Indigenous people abused, and environmental defenders murdered to supply our everyday goods. If U.S. shoppers could see what they are complicit in, they would want these products taken off the shelves. We now have an opportunity to do exactly that. A law currently before Congress – the US FOREST Act – would ban the import of agricultural goods like soy and beef produced overseas on land illegally cleared of forest. Up to 90% of forests cut and burned in the Brazilian Amazon are cleared illegally for such commodities. This isn’t subsistence farming but big business; much of it is export-driven. Laws like the US FOREST Act could help halt this destruction by choking off a big chunk of the cash funding it. Such laws must be passed urgently. To be effective, however, they must also be well designed and properly implemented and enforced. Lessons need to be learned from past failings. The U.S. banned imports of illegally cut wood 14 years ago. However, as our latest report, The Fixers,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

