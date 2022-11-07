Indigenous lands hold the world’s healthiest forests – but only when their rights are protected

The world’s healthiest tropical forests are located in protected Indigenous areas (PIAs), according to a new study. “After accounting for location biases […], protected-Indigenous areas had the highest protective effect on forest integrity and the lowest land-use intensity relative to Indigenous lands, protected areas, and non-protected controls,” said the authors of the study published in Current Biology on October 27. Healthy forests are highly biodiverse forests with minimal human modifications to its structure, composition, and function – thus maintaining the forest’s integrity or natural range. The study evaluated tropical forests in the Americas, Asia, and Africa using satellite and Anthromes datasets. The evaluation compared the integrity of forests located in PIAs – lands legally managed or owned by Indigenous communities – to regular protected areas, non-protected areas and Indigenous lands. The results were recurrently in the PIA’s favor. Satellite data from the University of Maryland visualized on Global Forest Watch show forest clearing for soy cultivation in May 2021 outside the protected Wawi Indigenous reserve, compared to inside. However, attention needs to be brought to the details. Protected Indigenous areas accounted for preserving the healthiest forests, while unprotected Indigenous lands had lower forest integrity. Globally, on average, PIAs have the highest forest integrity, followed by protected areas, unprotected Indigenous lands and finally, non-protected areas. In the case of the Americas and Asia, unprotected Indigenous lands had lower forest integrity than all the other areas – including non-protected areas. According to researchers, these findings demonstrate that strengthening Indigenous peoples’ land rights…This article was originally published on Mongabay

