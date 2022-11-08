Amid Mexico’s Day of the Dead, a fish declared extinct comes back to life

Amid Mexico’s Day of the Dead celebrations, a fish species considered extinct in the wild has been granted new life. Adorned in colorful costumes and marigolds, a parade of kids, community members and conservationists marched to release thousands of golden skiffias into the Teuchitlán River in Mexico’s Jalisco state. The procession heralded what they hope is a new era for these little fish. “The Day of the Dead is a traditional Mexican celebration, when it is believed that people’s deceased ancestors return to the land of the living for one night, to talk and spend time with their families,” Omar Domínguez-Domínguez, a professor and researcher from the Michoacan University of Mexico, leader of the golden skiffia reintroduction program, said in a statement. “Releasing the golden skiffia around this time is a metaphor for how the species has come back from the dead to return to its home, not for one night, but forever.” On Nov. 4, community members released thousands of golden skiffia (Skiffia francesae) fish back into the species’ native range in the Teuchitlán. The fish were part of a captive-breeding program and conservation effort between the Michoacan University of Mexico, Chester Zoo in the U.K., the Goodeid Working Group, Re:wild, and SHOAL. A released, wild golden skiffia. Image © Enrique Ramírez. It’s been nearly 30 years since a golden skiffia was spotted in the wild. The fish was declared extinct in the wild in 1996, although captive populations continued to thrive in the aquarium fish trade. Scientists say…This article was originally published on Mongabay

